Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.06. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

