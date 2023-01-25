Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Moderna in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $21.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.45) EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

MRNA stock opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $80,212,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

