Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 672,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

