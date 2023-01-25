Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million.

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:SM opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.