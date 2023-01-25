Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

NYSE CPE opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.68 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,181,000 after buying an additional 308,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

