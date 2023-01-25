Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 190.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 872.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,534 shares of company stock worth $17,059,059 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

