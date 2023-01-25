Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
