Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Qumu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 172.41% and a negative net margin of 58.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Stories

