Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

