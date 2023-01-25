Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.