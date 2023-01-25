Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.49.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
