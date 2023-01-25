Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

