Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

