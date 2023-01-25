Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$161.14.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$165.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.00. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.