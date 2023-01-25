Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.21. The company has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $260.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

