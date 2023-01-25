Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

