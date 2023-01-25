Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.84.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

