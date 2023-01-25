Revance Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 19,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 445% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,535 call options.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.57. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RVNC. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

