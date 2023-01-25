Reviewing Applied Digital (APLD) and Its Peers

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Applied Digital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 774 3908 9171 260 2.63

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 151.57%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -154.95% -19.94% -7.12%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.05, indicating that its stock price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -5.02 Applied Digital Competitors $7.81 billion $2.05 billion -35.22

Applied Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

