Reviewing CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AeroClean Technologies and CECO Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00

AeroClean Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. CECO Environmental has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.63%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than CECO Environmental.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.16, indicating that its share price is 816% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and CECO Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 76.99 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -11.00 CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.51 $1.43 million $0.20 71.35

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies. AeroClean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats AeroClean Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroClean Technologies

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.