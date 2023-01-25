Reviewing Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -3.02% -5.39% -2.22% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Konica Minolta and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Victrex has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Victrex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konica Minolta and Victrex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.26 -$213.44 million ($0.98) -8.46 Victrex $419.28 million 4.46 $100.16 million N/A N/A

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta.

Summary

Victrex beats Konica Minolta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

