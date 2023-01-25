Reviewing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 1 6 0 2.44 Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Proterra.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 533.08 -$2.58 billion ($1.42) -6.06 Proterra $242.86 million 4.76 -$250.01 million ($1.69) -3.04

This table compares Lucid Group and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Proterra has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proterra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61% Proterra -67.87% -32.62% -23.06%

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.