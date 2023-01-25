Reviewing Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.74%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $110.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 2.79 $235.11 million $3.91 8.82 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.61 $618.12 million $6.90 14.39

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and BOK Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 31.98% 11.42% 1.29% BOK Financial 25.70% 9.63% 1.01%

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities, such as commercial, personal, and medical liability lines. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. It also provides personal trust and wealth management services. The company operates a network of approximately 50 locations in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network, and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

