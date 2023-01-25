RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of RIBT stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%.
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
