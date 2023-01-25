RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

