Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp
In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.