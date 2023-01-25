Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

