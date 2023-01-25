Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 230 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $468.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

