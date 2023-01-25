Robert W. Baird Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $410.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $380.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.42. The firm has a market cap of $365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

