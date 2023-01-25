Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.20 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,029 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.9 %

KSS stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.