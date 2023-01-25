Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.34 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.