Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 404.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,764 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after buying an additional 2,915,502 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 699,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

CNHI opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

