Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 180,101 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1,220.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

