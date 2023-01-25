Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $49.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.52% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 446,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

