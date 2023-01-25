Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.70. 37,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 785,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 963.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 184,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

