Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.