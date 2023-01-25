Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,859.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 48,750 shares of company stock worth $325,669 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

