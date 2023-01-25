Royce & Associates LP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 87,190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CarMax by 11.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

