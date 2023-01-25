Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,281 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $40,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $570.83 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $575.78 and a 200 day moving average of $550.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.