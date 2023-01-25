Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,559 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.25.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

