Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,935 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Kellogg worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

