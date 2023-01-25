Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947,281 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 187,177 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AU opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

