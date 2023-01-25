Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $41,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.