Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $45,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. American National Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NYSE AER opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $68.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

