Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Americold Realty Trust worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 77.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 169,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

