Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.66 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $38,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after buying an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.18.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 510.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.