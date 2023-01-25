Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.42 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Cooper Companies worth $39,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $71,486,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $343.15 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.66.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

