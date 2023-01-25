Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $40.51 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $40,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,085,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after buying an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $191.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.61. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

