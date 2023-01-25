Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $42.86 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

