Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.10 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $46,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 197.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

RHP opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

