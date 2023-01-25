Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.52%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.