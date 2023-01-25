Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $36,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

