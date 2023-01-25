Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 69,799 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

