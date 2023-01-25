Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 92,652 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $36,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

BABA stock opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $316.29 billion, a PE ratio of 298.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

