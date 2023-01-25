Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Aptiv worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Aptiv by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 152,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 25.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

